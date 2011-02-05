Claroty Awarded with SAFETY Act Approval by U.S. Department of Homeland Security

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded its best-in-class OT network monitoring solution SAFETY Act approval, making it the first OT security provider to receive this designation. As a result, Claroty’s customers now have added protection from lawsuits or claims following an act of cyber terrorism.

The U.S. Congress enacted the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002 (SAFETY Act) to encourage the development and deployment of technologies that counter terrorist threats. The purpose of the SAFETY Act is to ensure that the threat of liability does not deter firms from developing, commercializing and deploying technologies that significantly reduce the risks or effects of terrorist attacks, including acts of cyber terrorism. The SAFETY Act creates a system of "risk management" and "litigation management" that protects both providers and users of approved technologies from potential liability.

Claroty’s OT network monitoring solution provides visibility into OT networks and assets through passive and active monitoring. The platform further secures industrial network operations by establishing operational network baselines and facilitating anomaly detection, network visualization and data collection on OT networks, with security alerts forwarded to a graphical dashboard for operator review. Claroty’s platform is comprised of three primary components: Continuous Threat Detection, Secure Remote Access and Enterprise Management Console.