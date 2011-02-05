ZIVVER announces new UK channel partners

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

ZIVVER, a Dutch-founded data protection platform, announced it has signed value-added resellers RnD Systems Integration and C-STEM, as well as value-added distributor Progress Technology Services, to deliver its unique outbound email security solution to the UK market - with scope to add more VARs before the end of the year.

Having gained 2,700 customer organisations in the last two years - including 40% of Dutch hospitals and 30% of Dutch local government – ZIVVER is bringing its proven technology to the UK via a channel-first approach, helping government and enterprises to prevent data leaks due to human error; improve compliance (including GDPR) and save costs from ineffective communication via fax, snail mail and courier. Its unrivalled, three-in-one solution does so by securing outgoing emails and file transfers throughout the whole communications process, i.e. before, during and after sending.

.