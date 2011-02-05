CNL Software Renews Technology Partnership with Wavestore

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

CNL Software, a world leader in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software, is pleased to announce that it has formalized its technology partnership with Wavestore, a leading independent Video Management Software (VMS) provider. The partnership follows long-term collaboration, which has allowed the two companies to deploy their respective technologies within a large scale Middle Eastern oil and gas security program.

Furthering its dedication to be the world’s leading global PSIM solution provider, CNL Software has renewed its technology partnership with Wavestore under its Technology Alliance Program. The program is designed to enable CNL Software to work closer with technology developers to allow deeper integrations and extract greater value for end users of IPSecurityCenter(tm) PSIM.

With its PSIM software, IPSecurityCenter, CNL Software works to help security departments across numerous industries capture critical security data in real time while providing an elite user experience - from a rich user interface to a robust integration process to live dashboard overviews. Its software is purpose-built for the security industry, providing product features designed to help security heads to manage their environments on their terms.