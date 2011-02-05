Bomgar Completes Acquisition of BeyondTrust

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Bomgar announced a definitive agreement to acquire BeyondTrust. The companies will operate as a combined entity under the name BeyondTrust. It will be headquartered in Atlanta, GA and led by Matt Dircks, current CEO of Bomgar.

The joint product portfolio delivers the complete spectrum of capabilities required of a best-in-class PAM solution to protect and secure privileged access: credential discovery and rotation, privileged session management, endpoint privilege management, secure remote access, and vulnerability management.

More than 19,000 organizations worldwide currently use the companies’ combined solutions to discover and secure privileged credentials, remove excessive admin rights on endpoints, and protect remote access pathways.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.