Dahua Technology Entrusts Laser 2000 as the distributor for Dahua Machine Vision Products

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology, signed an agreement with Laser 2000, leading independent European supplier of innovative laser and photonics solutions headquartered in Germany, authorising Laser 2000 to be the distributor of Dahua Machine Vision Products. Customers can now buy Dahua Machine Vision products at Laser 2000.

At present, Dahua’s machine vision product portfolio includes area scan cameras, line scan cameras, smart cameras, code reading cameras, 3D measurement cameras, and industrial lenses covering a wide range of resolutions from 0.3MP to 50MP. With camera interface supporting Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, CoaXPress, and Camera Link, those products are widely used in many industry and manufacturing applications, such as OCR recognition, industrial defect inspection, target identification, traffic control solutions, medical and life science, and other applications.

With the distribution agreement set up, Dahua Technology and Laser 2000 will be anticipating a great success in the future as both sides are ready to take more effort. For Dahua Technology, the further steps into enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living keeps on, and Innovation, Quality, and Service will continue to be the key to success.