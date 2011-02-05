Search
CLX acquires Unwire, strengthening its customer base in the Nordic region

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

CLX Communications AB (publ.) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Danish company Unwire Communication ApS ("Unwire Communication") for a cash consideration of DKK 148 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

The acquisition excludes Unwire Payments & Mobility ApS which has been carved out prior to the acquisition.

The acquisition adds more than 300 enterprise customers and further strengthens CLX’s global Tier-1 Super NetworkTM which can be leveraged across its entire global enterprise customer base to optimize quality and further improve CLX’s cost leadership position.




