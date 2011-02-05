CDNetworks and Net Insight in collaboration to offer a global True Live OTT service
May 2018 by Marc Jacob
CDNetworks has partnered with Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, to provide True Live OTT streaming solutions to customers globally.
The Live OTT solution, Sye, will further strengthen CDNetworks and their advanced global low-latency content delivery solution for live streaming – adding support for ultra-low latency and synchronization for audio, video and metadata across streams and devices.
