Bitdefender Extends MSP Security Suite

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced new endpoint defense capabilities for its GravityZone MSP platform. New features are designed to help managed service provider organizations to offer enhanced endpoint protection and detection services by identifying and stopping network-based and fileless attacks, exploits and malicious behaviors before they reach endpoint resources. Incident response for security operations is now simplified offering better guidance to streamline processes.

Backed by the power of Bitdefender’s threat intelligence, the new capabilities of GravityZone enables managed services providers to detect attacks earlier in the kill chain, increasing protection of their customers. For instance, with the recent BlueKeep related outbreaks, Bitdefender solutions with this update are able to block the attacks prior to exploit, before ransomware or other payloads can be dropped onto the system. Bitdefender also announces GravityZone Email Security, which offers advanced protection against the rapidly growing incidence of business email compromise and executive impersonation attacks.

New MSP Email Security Product

Bitdefender GravityZone Email Security addresses evolving business email compromise (BEC) attacks and associated cybercrime losses. GravityZone Email Security leverages a multi-stage threat prevention model which blocks highly redirected threats with more than 10,000 algorithms and world class reputation engines. Accommodating virtually any deployment scenario, it features a unique multi-engine platform for highly accurate message categorization and threat protection.

Added privacy protection and threat blocking

Bitdefender extends its lead in prevention with several new technologies, including the ability to block password stealers and brute force attacks, keeping personally identifiable information secure.

● Network Attack Defense blocks several network stream-based attacks before they can execute by correlating multiple attack vectors, then using machine learning to analyze trends and block sophisticated attacks before they can access system resources.

● Anomaly Defense baselines system resources to spotlight unusual behavior based on MITRE threat techniques and Bitdefender’s own research. Unlike solutions that use cloud-based machine learning techniques, Bitdefender GravityZone monitors services on the host, in their local environment, to reduce noise and false positives.

● Fileless Attack Defense adds additional capabilities to block attacks from any command interpreter, such as PowerShell, before they can execute.

Faster incident response with greater accuracy By embedding the knowledge and intelligence of elite security experts into GravityZone, Bitdefender makes endpoint detection and response easy for service provider IT staff. This enables them to faster address threats, harden systems and reduce the attack surface of enterprise networks. New key features include:

● Simplified Incident Visualization: Provides an efficient and simplified view of any threat, no matter how complex. By highlighting the critical path for a particular threat, analysts can quickly discern how attacks are working and then immediately apply that to client-wide remediation.

● Guided Incident Investigations: Provide an easy to use “how-to” guideline that spells out recommended remediation steps to enable accurate and complete triage without the need for additional staff.

Availability

New GravityZone capabilities are available in Bitdefender MSP products. Email Security will be available as an optional MSP product with multi-tenancy and monthly licensing integrated with the Bitdefender MSP endpoint security console for centralized user management,