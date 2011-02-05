Tenable to Secure Enterprise Cloud Environments with Microsoft Azure Integration

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced an integration between Tenable.io®, for vulnerability management in the cloud, and the new Microsoft Azure Security Center application programming interface (API) to secure dynamic cloud environments. The bi-directional integration will equip joint customers with a single, holistic view into cyber exposure across their cloud-based assets. Together, Tenable and Microsoft are empowering organizations to efficiently harness the benefits of the cloud while minimizing risk to the business.

Tenable.io automatically imports cloud asset data from Azure, assesses them for vulnerabilities, and sends the results back to Azure Security Center for remediation. This improves the speed and efficiency of managing, measuring and reducing cyber risk of cloud assets.

Tenable.io is a core component of the Tenable Cyber Exposure platform, which uniquely provides the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, cloud, IoT and OT environments and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.