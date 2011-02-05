Smarsh Releases Cloud-Native Enterprise Archive

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Smarsh, helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications, announced that its Enterprise Archive is one of the first of its kind to bring cloud scale and multi-cloud deployability to the enterprise information archiving space. The cloud-native architecture of Enterprise Archive creates a secure and scalable platform across multiple cloud infrastructures (public and/or private) to meet the evolving needs of today’s global enterprises. For the first time, organizations can choose to deploy archiving, supervision and e-discovery services on the infrastructures that align with their corporate cloud strategies.

Harnessing the Power of Cloud-Native Architecture and Multi-Cloud Deployability

Deploying Enterprise Archive enables customers to future-proof and protect their business in several key areas:

• Class-Leading Security. Smarsh data security practices, combined with the continuous security investments of the world’s leading providers, enable enterprises to strengthen their security postures across areas such as: data immutability, intrusion detection, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation, multi-level data encryption and key management, continuous monitoring and audit logging, and identity and access control.

• Triple-Active Data Durability. Enterprise Archive runs simultaneously in multiple data centers distributed across three availability zones with fully elastic capacity, creating high availability and super durability. This triple-active deployment eliminates the cost and complexity of a traditional disaster recovery site, while effectively reducing recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) to zero.

• Geographic Flexibility. Multinational customers that need to store data and run services in multiple geographic regions to meet regulatory or jurisdictional requirements are no longer limited by historical providers’ data center locations. Rather, they have the flexibility to deploy services worldwide in the data centers operated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The AWS Cloud, for instance, spans 69 availability zones within 22 geographic regions around the world, with announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more regions. In The Forrester WaveTM: Information Archiving Cloud Providers, Q1 2019 report, in which Smarsh was cited as a leader, Forrester noted that, “Vendors that are entirely dependent on their own data centers may be caught short if clients demand in-region storage and processing, while vendors that partner with large public cloud providers can react more nimbly to regional demands.”

• Limitless Scale & Performance. Leveraging public cloud infrastructure auto scaling and elastic load balancing capabilities, customers can modulate the services and storage consumed based on demand. Customers can add compute and storage resources when needed – as data volume changes – resulting in unmatched ingestion, search and export speeds.

• Platform Extensibility. With available application program interfaces (APIs) for content ingestion, administration and data enrichment, Enterprise Archive enables customers to enhance the value of the data in their archive while maintaining strict security and access requirements.

Customers can choose to deploy Enterprise Archive today through Amazon Web Services (AWS), with support for Microsoft Azure coming in early 2020 and Google Cloud Platform to follow.