Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

BitSight Recognised as a Leader in Cybersecurity Rating Solutions report by Independent Research Firm

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

BitSight announce that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Rating Solutions, Q4 2018 evaluation. BitSight believes its inclusion and positioning in this report further affirms BitSight’s visionary and strategic approach as well as its dominant market presence in the emerging, globally significant security ratings market.

In Forrester’s assessment, BitSight received a differentiated rating (the highest rating possible) in seven criteria:

- Vision and execution
- Global reach
- Surface and deep web intelligence
- Dark web and technical intelligence
- Rating efficacy and transparency
- Thought leadership and strategic partnerships
- Dashboard and alerts

Cybersecurity has become a critical global issue. Historically, there has been little transparency in the marketplace around cyber risks, incidents, and effects, making it difficult for businesses, governments, insurers, and investors to understand and value the cyber risk presented by a third-party vendor/supplier, insured, or investment. BitSight’s Security Ratings platform delivers the foundational data and analytics necessary for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to begin addressing the global cyber risk management challenge.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 