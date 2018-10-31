BitSight Recognised as a Leader in Cybersecurity Rating Solutions report by Independent Research Firm

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

BitSight announce that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Rating Solutions, Q4 2018 evaluation. BitSight believes its inclusion and positioning in this report further affirms BitSight’s visionary and strategic approach as well as its dominant market presence in the emerging, globally significant security ratings market.

In Forrester’s assessment, BitSight received a differentiated rating (the highest rating possible) in seven criteria:

Vision and execution

Global reach

Surface and deep web intelligence

Dark web and technical intelligence

Rating efficacy and transparency

Thought leadership and strategic partnerships

Dashboard and alerts

Cybersecurity has become a critical global issue. Historically, there has been little transparency in the marketplace around cyber risks, incidents, and effects, making it difficult for businesses, governments, insurers, and investors to understand and value the cyber risk presented by a third-party vendor/supplier, insured, or investment. BitSight’s Security Ratings platform delivers the foundational data and analytics necessary for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to begin addressing the global cyber risk management challenge.