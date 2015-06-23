BeyondTrust Named as McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) Partner of the Year Award Winner

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced that the company has been named as McAfee’s Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) Partner of the Year winner. This news comes on the heels of last year’s award as Runner Up for McAfee’s SIA Most Innovative Partner of the Year. The award was announced at the McAfee MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit in Las Vegas on October 16.

The McAfee SIA program provides customers with integrated security solutions that enable them to resolve more threats faster with fewer resources. Partners are screened for innovation, strategic value, and market leadership in their respective market segments that complement the McAfee solution portfolio.

The certified integration between PowerBroker Password Safe and McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) provides a flexible and convenient way to manage privileged passwords and privileged sessions through the McAfee ePO console. In addition, the certified integration between BeyondTrust’s Avecto DefendPoint solution and McAfee ePO enables customers to protect endpoints and implement least privilege policy across any organization – all through the centralized ePO platform.

In addition, BeyondTrust also integrates with McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM) and McAfee DXL to provide a real-time view of potential security threats and speed customers’ ability to proactively respond to these threats.