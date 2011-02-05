BeyondTrust PowerBroker Password Safe Achieves Common Criteria Certification

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced that PowerBroker Password Safe has completed the Common Criteria certification. Common Criteria is an internationally-recognized computer security standard that includes stringent review and testing. Achievement of this certification helps to assure that government agencies and global enterprises alike can confidently procure and use BeyondTrust’s best-of-breed privileged account and session management (PASM) solution to reduce data breach risks and address compliance requirements, without the added cost and complexity of additional product testing.

BeyondTrust continues its commitment and dedication to the stringent Common Criteria process as PowerBroker Password Safe joins its long list of existing Certification recipients:

• PowerBroker for Unix & Linux

• BeyondInsight

• Retina

• PowerBroker Windows

• PowerBroker Audit & Security Suite

• UVM 50 appliance

Common Criteria, which is also an ISO standard (ISO 15408), is the foundation for the widest-available mutual international recognition of secure IT products. Its goals include improving the availability of security-enhanced IT products and supporting more efficient procurement of solutions.

The Leidos Common Criteria Testing Laboratory conducted the testing of PowerBroker Password Safe and granted the Common Criteria certificate (# 383-4-412) that became effective on June 29, 2018. PowerBroker Password Safe achieved certification using the Standard Protection Profile for Enterprise Security Management Identity and Credential Management, Version 2.1, 24 October 2013, and the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation, Version 3.1 rev 4.