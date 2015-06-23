CyberArk announced availability of the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced availability of the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. With this move, CyberArk is delivering greater flexibility for AWS customers that are prioritizing risk reduction and want to dramatically simplify and automate privileged credential protection for the cloud.

CyberArk provides advanced privileged access security support for the AWS community and ecosystems. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on mitigating the risks of emerging cyber threats, CyberArk is empowering cloud-first organizations to fortify their security and gain a competitive edge by putting privilege at the center of their digital transformation initiatives.

CyberArk has the flexibility and scalability to help protect modern infrastructure and applications by effectively reducing privilege-related risk. CyberArk provides broad and deep privileged access security for organizations using AWS. CyberArk’s use of Amazon Machine Images (AMI) and AWS CloudFormation simplify the discovery and prioritization of privileged account risk in the cloud. Additional integrations with AWS, including automating the onboarding of credentials through integrations with Amazon CloudWatch and AWS Lambda, enable security teams to dramatically reduce the risk of unsecured credentials.