McAfee Elevates Security With New Enterprise Security Portfolio

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced McAfee MVISION, a first-of-its-kind portfolio featuring new McAfee innovations designed to give customers a comprehensive, flexible defense system that manages their security products based on their needs today and in the future as they continue to move to modern device operating systems and to the cloud.

MVISION strengthens the device as a control point in security architectures by delivering simplified management, stronger Windows security, behavior analytics, and threat defense for Android and iOS devices. Plus, with its single integrated management workspace, MVISION empowers enterprise security professionals to proactively and seamlessly manage, optimize, and integrate security controls across any combination of McAfee advanced protection and Windows 10 native capabilities.

“McAfee ePO is the one of the forefathers of integrated security automation and orchestration. Given that security talent is a scarce asset, today’s security professionals require the power of traditional ePO, but delivered as a simplified experience, making them both efficient AND effective. McAfee MVISION addresses the needs for security automation and simplification across both McAfee and third-party tools, even including tools such as Microsoft Defender. Provided as a SaaS-delivered workspace, MVISION combines analytics, policy management and events in a manner that enterprise and midmarket can appropriate,” according to Frank Dickson, Research Vice President, Security Products with IDC.

The new McAfee MVISION portfolio includes McAfee MVISION ePO, McAfee MVISION Endpoint, and McAfee MVISION Mobile.

McAfee MVISION ePO

McAfee MVISION ePO is a SaaS service that offers a simplified, centralized point of view and comprehension. It removes the deployment and maintenance overhead of backend infrastructure and allows customers to easily migrate their existing ePO environment. Organizations can focus exclusively on reducing security risk with the agility of the cloud ensuring they are always running the latest security capabilities. In addition to the new MVISION ePO SaaS offering, ePO has been updated to enable security teams to better understand threat risks, ensure security compliance, and act faster with less effort than ever before. Enhancements include:

• New task-oriented security workspace: Designed with optimization and situational awareness in mind – allowing administrators to clearly see their security posture, and complete tasks with 50 percent fewer clicks. The new security workspace integrates defenses across devices, operating systems, McAfee products, and third-party technologies to visualize threats and immediately pivot into action.

• Private ePO deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS): Eliminates the need for a separate database and physical assets, while providing customized control of the management infrastructure and configuration data. An ePO AWS Quick Start enables organizations to be up and running in less than 1 hour.

“Simplifying the management aspect of my security solutions is exactly what we need, and McAfee is delivering just that,” said Philippe Maquoi, head of the SPW Endpoint and Server Security team, Service public de Wallonie. “With new AWS and SaaS deployment options for ePO, we can now spend more time on actual security issues rather than solution maintenance.”

McAfee MVISION Endpoint

McAfee MVISION Endpoint manages and extends the native security built into Windows 10 to deliver a broader collective defense with less effort than other approaches in market today. Utilizing a lightweight agent, McAfee MVISION Endpoint complements the Windows 10 built-in security with specifically tuned signatureless advanced threat protections. This cooperative approach is managed through McAfee MVISION ePO to defend against both sophisticated fileless and file-based attacks without the complexity of multiple management systems.

McAfee MVISION Mobile

McAfee MVISION Mobile provides visibility and threat defense for iOS and Android devices to ensure they are safeguarded just like any other device. McAfee MVISION Mobile provides always-on protection no matter how a device is connected. By analyzing deviations to device behavior, McAfee MVISION Mobile makes determinations about indicators of compromise to accurately identify advanced device, application, and network-based attacks. Visibility and control of mobile assets are now unified through McAfee MVISION ePO to provide a single console to manage security across devices.

McAfee MVISION will begin releasing in August 2018.