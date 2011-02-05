BeyondTrust Introduces First-of-its Kind Solution to Protect Critical Network, IoT, ICS, and SCADA Devices from Privilege-based Attacks

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced a first-of-its kind privilege management solution for network, IoT, ICS, and SCADA devices. PowerBroker for Networks rounds out BeyondTrust’s privilege management support, which includes privilege management for Windows, Mac, Unix and Linux endpoints, servers, applications, and now any device managed via SSH or Telnet. With PowerBroker for Networks, BeyondTrust customers can realize the benefits of end-to-end least privilege faster and with less complexity across nearly all environments, including critical network devices.

PowerBroker for Networks is an agentless solution that controls what commands users can run, records sessions, alerts, and provides a complete audit trail of user activity on network devices via the command line. Delivered with a modular design that is highly scalable, PowerBroker for Networks’ architecture easily scales to hundreds of thousands of nodes without overburdening the network or administrators with overhead. With PowerBroker for Networks, organizations can manage large, distributed, and heterogeneous infrastructures while delivering optimal performance and without limiting activity. PowerBroker for Networks fully integrates with the central PowerBroker console, enabling customers to benefit from a single policy, management and reporting interface.

Because PowerBroker for Networks supports any device that utilizes SSH or Telnet to enable management, it can be utilized across a diverse network, and offers the following features:

• Full Command Control and Session Auditing – Enables full, granular control and audit of all commands and sessions to network devices.

• Real-time Session Monitoring – Warns, or warns then terminates, a session when questionable user behavior is detected.

• Integrates with SIEM Solutions for Complete Security Intelligence – Generates logs and sends to syslog to be picked up by a SIEM system.

• Alerts for Faster Cybersecurity Response – Generates alerts to prevent or stop unwanted activity.

• Automates Single Sign-on – Integrates with password management solutions such as PowerBroker Password Safe to seamlessly retrieve passwords for automated sign-on through a proxied connection.

• Centralizes Control – Centralizes administration, policy and audit data for decentralized devices and administrators.

PowerBroker for Networks is available now.