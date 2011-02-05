F-Secure Continues Strategy Transformation to Serve Cyber Security Needs of Midmarket

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure is announcing a sharpened strategy focused on meeting the cyber security needs of midmarket companies and on continuing to accelerate F-Secure’s strong growth. This includes the elevation of new roles to the company’s Leadership Team.

F-Secure began its transformation from a traditional antivirus vendor into a full-fledged cyber security company in 2015. Since then it has acquired cyber security consulting companies, and expanded its product and services portfolio with detection and response capabilities. F-Secure continues its transition by focusing on serving midmarket companies via F-Secure’s growing network of channel partners. To accelerate its execution, F-Secure’s new organization will have its B2B security business moving from two business units in to a functional organization that elevates the key areas to the Leadership Team and removes organizational layers.

Consumer cyber security will continue in a business unit of its own. The new structure will consist of Enterprise & Channel Sales led by Juha Kivikoski, Cyber Security Products & Services led by Jyrki Tulokas, Marketing & Communications led by Jyrki Rosenberg, Security Research & Technologies led by Mika Ståhlberg, Information & Business Services led by Jari Still, Strategy & Corporate Development (Samu Konttinen as acting lead), HR & Office Services led by Mari Heusala, Finance & Supporting Services led by Eriikka Söderström, and Consumer Cyber Security Business Unit led by Kristian Järnefelt.

Juha Kivikoski will join F-Secure on March 1, 2018. Juha is an industry veteran having previously served as Managing Director at Dusting Finland, Vice President Sales at McAfee/Intel Security, COO at Stonesoft, and has held several senior leadership positions at huge technology companies including Siemens and Cisco Systems.