SureCloud Launches Ransomware Simulator

February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

SureCloud has launched its Ransomware Simulator solution, which helps organizations defend against one of the most insidious and fastest growing malware threats.

The software simulates real-world ransomware attacks by infecting a machine using sophisticated techniques to bypass network security, then displaying a message demanding payment - without encrypting, accessing or damaging data. The infected user (employee) is then monitored to see how they respond to the demand; do they attempt to pay or do they escalate it to the IT department?

Users of the solution receive a comprehensive report of user actions both pre- and post-exploitation, revealing how users both helped and hindered its ransomware readiness. This covers who opened, downloaded and executed the ransomware, if, when and how the ransomware was reported, whether someone attempted to pay the ransom, what data would have been held to ransom, and detailed technical information about how spam filtering and antivirus were bypassed.

SureCloud’s Ransomware Simulator enables organizations to evaluate the two key components of their ransomware readiness: their procedural response and user actions, and their technical abilities to identify, contain and repair the damage from a ransomware attack. This data can be used to inform user education and training, and strengthen or adjust the current technical protections.