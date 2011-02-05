BeyondTrust Announces New Partnership with SINEVIS

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

By combining the powerful software solutions from BeyondTrust with the highly effective, end-to-end professional services provided by SINEVIS, customers will experience the benefits and protections of world-class Privileged Access Management (PAM) products while providing a more flexible implementation from talented individuals with a deep knowledge of BeyondTrust technology. Through the global reach and IT services delivery expertise of SINEVIS, this partnership expands opportunities for BeyondTrust and helps scale delivery capabilities, particularly in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India regions, to meet growing customer demands and growth for both organizations.

According to BeyondTrust research released this month, 82 percent of survey respondents say that privileged access management facilitates the move to next-generation technologies. Next-generation, transformative technologies such as AI/Machine Learning and IoT, and business processes like DevOps are leading the way to a bright future full of operational efficiencies and cost savings, however, these technologies also introduce security vulnerabilities. In fact, one in five respondents experienced five of more breaches related to next-generational technologies. In the more than 20 countries SINEVIS serves, PAM solutions will be more readily available through this partnership to address the real business costs of misused credentials.