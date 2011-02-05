Forcepoint Increases Investment in Human-Centric Cybersecurity with New Software Engineering Facility in Cork, Ireland

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Forcepoint formally opened a new Center of Excellence in Cork, Ireland. The investment, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will focus on new product development in the cloud and endpoint cybersecurity technology space.

This all-new facility will enable Forcepoint to accelerate its ability to deliver human-centric cybersecurity solutions. The Cork City-based office is located in one of the most modern buildings in Cork City Centre, One Albert Quay, where Forcepoint is actively hiring and growing rapidly. The investment runs across three years with the majority of the new roles in cloud and endpoint software engineering created during the first year of operations. Further roles are planned over the remainder of the investment period.

Welcoming the opening of the Center of Excellence today, Heather Humphreys TD the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation said: “I am delighted with this decision by Forcepoint, which will bring 100 quality jobs to Cork this year alone and which builds on the growing cluster of cybersecurity companies located in the city. Investments such as these by innovative software companies continue to develop and grow the highly skilled workforce here, and I look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship between Forcepoint and Ireland.”

The roles in Cork will focus on the greenfield development of new cloud and endpoint cybersecurity products which integrate across the entire Forcepoint Human Point System portfolio. The portfolio enables customers to “start anywhere” with Forcepoint’s best-in-class cybersecurity products, integrating seamlessly into a system with unified policy management or plugging into existing on-premises or cloud environments. The Center of Excellence in Cork will join other Forcepoint facilities around the globe, leveraging diverse security talent to drive innovation and develop security capabilities that uniquely adapt to security risks whether they are in the cloud or on the network.

The CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Forcepoint’s decision to establish a software engineering facility in Cork represents a significant investment in technical employment. Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software and security companies. I wish Forcepoint every success with its future operations.”

Derek Murphy has been appointed as the senior director of software engineering at the Center, responsible for the vision and leadership of the cloud platform and the engineering teams based in Cork, as well as leading and expanding the organization of development and QA managers, technical leads, developers and testers. Murphy brings twenty years of software development experience to Forcepoint. Most recently, he served as director of software engineering for McAfee where he was responsible for the design and delivery of security cloud services to support existing and new products for the company.

To apply for a role at Forcepoint

Roles at the Center of Excellence are currently being advertised on the Forcepoint Careers site, LinkedIn and other job sites online. The positions are open to anyone who is eligible to work in the EU.

Forcepoint’s Human Point System brings together best-in-class capabilities including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Web/Email Security and Network Security. It offers integrated capabilities with more precise data control and visibility into user identity, activity and intent across cloud deployments, applications and complex distributed networks.