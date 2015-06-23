BSNL selects Nokia for smart pole deployment across India

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nokia has been selected by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to support the transformation of India’s cities through intelligent infrastructure. Nokia will supply, install, commission and maintain the Smart Telecom Poles across India in all of BSNL’s telecom circles. Under the contract, Nokia will also integrate the poles with smart LED lighting systems, CCTV cameras, digital billboards and environmental sensors that provide strong revenue generation potential for the operator. The smart pole has been designed for emerging markets and built in India based on Nokia’s global services expertise.

The Indian urban landscape is evolving, with government and city administrations gearing up to ensure the safety and security of citizens and provide them a better quality of life. BSNL, in line with the Indian government’s Smart Cities Mission, is exploring and taking the lead to digitalize cities.

With its Smart Telecom Pole and services expertise, Nokia will help BSNL provide access to mobile connectivity and smart solutions for citizens while ensuring the poles meet the aesthetic and spatial needs in modern cities. Nokia will optimize the telecom infrastructure to provide a shared, secure and scalable platform that ensures the best use of urban resources and prepares BSNL for the needs of new technologies such as IoT and 5G.

The pole can be adapted to diverse geographical environments and climate conditions. It also houses a custom-designed power backup solution to provide continuity of services during power outages.

Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said: "We at BSNL are committed to India’s socioeconomic development. Telecommunications can make a great impact on people’s lives and with the new technologies and innovation, that opportunity will only grow. Nokia is already one of our key partners in deploying our network around the country, and we’re delighted to be working with them on the smart pole opportunity and showcasing our capabilities for the future smart cities."