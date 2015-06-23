Basware Expands its Aged Care Footprint with Scalabrini

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Basware has further expanded its ability to provide transparency across supply chain reporting within aged care by expanding its product offering to Scalabrini, a not-for-profit aged care provider with residential villages across metropolitan and rural New South Wales, Australia.

Scalabrini turned to Basware to provide them with the software that enables them to meet their fiscal and legislative requirements long into the future, as part of their compassionate investment in providing freedom, privacy and dignity to their customers.

Scalabrini chose Basware due to the full range of Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) products that Basware is able to offer, out of the box, and the ease-of-use and flexibility for users.

While Scalabrini joined Basware as one of the first Australian customers to use Basware on-premise, they have now committed to moving their invoicing software to Basware cloud, transforming their solution in order to experience benefits such as compliance, agility, improved support, better security and continuously improved functionality, while relieving the burden of on-premise upgrades.

This move is also allowing Scalabrini to improve control over their purchases and levels of spend, by adding Basware’s procurement and marketplace offerings to their P2P software suite.