HP Reinvents Customer Experience with Ping Identity Solutions

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that its Ping Intelligent Identity Platform powers the engine behind HP Identity (HP ID), an enterprise-wide unified identity management ecosystem. The HP ID initiative is designed to uplevel customer and partner experiences by providing them with a single identity across all of their HP applications, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

With a focus on driving customer experiences, HP selected the Ping Identity platform deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS). This achieved its goal of instituting a single and highly secure identity and access management (IAM) platform across its entire global customer and partner-facing platform. The HP ID platform is used by more than 100 business applications, and enables single sign-on for over 150 million customer and partner identities across the world, plus thousands more being added each day. Before HP ID, the company was managing more than a dozen separate legacy IAM and authentication systems. User identities were previously housed across disparate data silos, creating a disjointed customer experience.