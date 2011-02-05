Armis Appoints Tom Gol as CTO for Research

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Armis announced the appointment of Tom Gol as CTO for Research, reporting directly to Nadir Izrael, Global CTO and Co-founder at Armis. In this role, Tom will lead and oversee all research efforts as the company continues to solidify its place as a security leader and expert in threat and vulnerability research. His team will work to bolster the Armis platform and enhance product development, effectively integrating research to make a substantial impact on the product.

A respected technology leader, Tom has extensive experience leading research and development teams specializing in managing unconventional research endeavors. Prior to joining Armis, Tom led research and development at Convexum, Team8 and Cellebrite.

The security research division at Armis is already well-established, having in the past year uncovered several major vulnerabilities including PwnedPiper, ModiPwn, and most recently TLStorm. With Tom’s added expertise, Armis is positioned to continue to be on top of critical vulnerabilities through advanced research.