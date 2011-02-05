AppCentrix Enters Middle East to Address Security and Business Analytics Needs of Regional Enterprises

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

AppCentrix announced its expansion into the Middle East and signing of a distribution agreement with ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics for network performance management and security. The company intends to capitalize on the region’s growing need for robust and competitively priced cyber security solutions by introducing its subscription-based managed services model that also drives strategic decision making by delivering data analysis for management insight.

Managed security services have been gaining steady traction in the Middle East over the last three years.

The company has set forth its three-year plan for the Middle East focused on establishing a regional foothold by first penetrating the leading IT markets of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and working with leading local systems integrators and their customers to deliver real-time value through the managed services model. Mr. Sati also emphasized his company’s ambitions of partnering with key service providers to leverage the growing popularity of the cloud in the region.

AppCentrix relies on ExtraHop, among other leading monitoring technologies, as the platform for its real-time analytics of networks, applications, video and voice systems. In addition to utilizing ExtraHop’s solutions within its own security operations centre (SOC), AppCentrix will leverage its distributor status to offer all solutions within the vendor’s portfolio to customers across the Middle East, including ExtraHop Reveal(x), the vendor’s latest network security analytics product.

This new security analytics solution builds on enterprise-proven anomaly detection powered by wire data, giving security teams much-needed insight into what’s happening within the enterprise while automating the detection and investigation of threats. By analysing all network interactions for abnormal behaviour and identifying critical assets in the environment, Reveal(x) focuses analysts’ attention on the most important risks and streamlines response to limit exposure.

ExtraHop has customers across the globe from various sectors including healthcare, banking, tech, and education, including Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, Flight Centre, and MediLink.