Anaplan to open the NYSE on its first day of trading

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

The company that is pioneering the category of Connected Planning will ring opening bell to announce its IPO

Today marks the first day of trading for Anaplan, the company addressing the planning needs of enterprise organizations around the world by pioneering the category of Connected Planning. The executive leadership team will gather with founders, employees and customers to celebrate the milestone in New York City, NY culminating in the ringing of the opening bell at NYSE in New York City.

WHAT: Anaplan Inc. is listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol PLAN. This is an initial public offering of shares of common stock of Anaplan, Inc. All of the 15,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share are being sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

WHEN: Friday, October 12, 2018 with official bell ringing/opening of the exchange.

WHO: Frank Calderoni, chief executive officer, Anaplan will have limited availability for comments and interviews.

WHERE: New York Stock Exchange, Wall St.