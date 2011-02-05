Imperva to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.1 billion

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

California-based cybersecurity software maker with development centers in Tel Aviv and Rehovot will continue operating as a privately held company.

Information security software firm Imperva has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by American private-equity technology investment firm Thoma Bravo in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, with development offices in Tel Aviv and Rehovot, Imperva was founded in 2002 as WEBcohort by Israeli cybersecurity experts Shlomo Kramer, Amichai Shulman and Mickey Boodaei. Imperva will delist from NASDAQ and operate as a privately held company under its current executive team upon the close of the acquisition deal late this year or early next year.

Imperva’s Incapsula, SecureSphere, and CounterBreach product lines help organizations protect websites, applications, APIs and databases from cyberattacks while ensuring compliance. It counts 6,200 customers and 500 partners in more than 100 countries.