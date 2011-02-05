SureCloud Teams with Rackspace to Provide Penetration Testing Services

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

SureCloud, the cloud-based GRC and cybersecurity services company, is working with leading managed cloud provider Rackspace to provide cybersecurity services to Rackspace’s customers.

SureCloud will provide a range of Penetration Testing and Cybersecurity services to Rackspace customers. This will allow SureCloud to undertake independent vulnerability and cybersecurity assessments of Rackspace customer deployments using its unique PenTest-as-a-Service mode, while providing customers with recommendations and suggested remediations to enhance the security of their cloud workloads.

PenTest-as-a-Service is a subscription service that provides access to SureCloud’s expert cybersecurity team for remediation guidance and support, and is underpinned by the SureCloud Platform providing:

Workflow supporting the end-to-end test engagement

Post-test remediation management and tracking

Vulnerability management across manual and automated testing

On-demand access to specialists, highly competent cybersecurity consultants for advice and guidance

Trend analysis and operational reporting

Ability to add value to IT Risk activities by adding context to technical risk