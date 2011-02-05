Search
SureCloud Teams with Rackspace to Provide Penetration Testing Services

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

SureCloud to supply Rackspace customer base with cybersecurity services.

SureCloud, the cloud-based GRC and cybersecurity services company, is working with leading managed cloud provider Rackspace to provide cybersecurity services to Rackspace’s customers.

SureCloud will provide a range of Penetration Testing and Cybersecurity services to Rackspace customers. This will allow SureCloud to undertake independent vulnerability and cybersecurity assessments of Rackspace customer deployments using its unique PenTest-as-a-Service mode, while providing customers with recommendations and suggested remediations to enhance the security of their cloud workloads.

PenTest-as-a-Service is a subscription service that provides access to SureCloud’s expert cybersecurity team for remediation guidance and support, and is underpinned by the SureCloud Platform providing:

- Workflow supporting the end-to-end test engagement

- Post-test remediation management and tracking

- Vulnerability management across manual and automated testing

- On-demand access to specialists, highly competent cybersecurity consultants for advice and guidance

- Trend analysis and operational reporting

- Ability to add value to IT Risk activities by adding context to technical risk




