AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has unveiled its new app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework. The AlgoSec app enables joint customers to simplify micro-segmentation initiatives, as well as minimize the attack surface by tightening overly-permissive security policies.

As part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, the AlgoSec app will enable customers to optimize their security policies, as well as simplify and automate micro-segmentation initiatives. The app uses network traffic information from the Palo Alto Networks Logging Service to analyze firewall rule usage, recommend changes to tighten security policies, and then push changes directly to Palo Alto Networks Panorama™ network security management and next-generation firewalls.

Additionally, through analysis of data from Palo Alto Networks Logging Service, the AlgoSec app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will help drive micro-segmentation initiatives. When deploying a new Palo Alto Networks virtual or physical next-generation firewall into an existing cloud or on-premise data center, AlgoSec app users will be able to easily and intelligently define new security policies, and then automatically deploy them directly onto the relevant devices – all while avoiding disruption to business applications and productivity.

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

The AlgoSec app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will be available as an add-on to the AlgoSec Security Management Solution, and AlgoSaaS, AlgoSec’s new SaaS offering for network security policy management. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.