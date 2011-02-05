AimBrain steps up fight against spoof attacks by combining audio, lip sync and facial authentication for new module

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

AimBrain has raised the bar in user authentication by introducing optional audio and lip synchronisation into its facial authentication module to create AimFace//LipSync. Designed to prove liveliness and counter even the most sophisticated spoofing technologies, AimFace//LipSync provides AimBrain customers with stronger user authentication by combining facial recognition with a spoken challenge and lip movement analysis.

Traditionally, defences against facial biometric fraud – that the user is genuine and not a photo, video or computer-generated simulation – have been to train algorithms to process images at low levels, searching for fraud signals such as chromatic anomalies, textural differences, Moiré patterns or screen exposures. This low-level processing has, however, made the algorithms sensitive to subtle changes in camera, projection means and external environments, resulting in high accuracy but only within the limited parameters in which they were trained.

AimBrain is first to market with this unique combination of visual and audio syncing, which can be used across any industry in place of any process that uses passwords or two factor authentication. An enterprise’s user or customer authenticate themselves by saying a randomised number to camera when prompted, whereupon the algorithm behind AimBrain’s new feature (AimFace//LipSync) assesses three components:

1. Facial recognition: Does the face match the template?

2. Liveliness detection: Do the lips move in response to the voice challenge?

3. Anti-spoofing technology: Is the sound synchronised to the lip movement?