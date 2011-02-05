AdvCom adopts Storage Made Easy File Fabric to use its PII Data Discovery

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Storage Made Easy® announced that ADVCOM, a French professional services company, has integrated the SME Enterprise File Fabric™ with its cloud offering solutions to allow customers to discover and catalogue personally identifiable information (PII), a key factor for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

BeSafe, the new ADVCOM cloud solution, leverages the end-to-end certified stack provided by SME File Fabric and OpenIO SDS, allowing its customers to reduce the cost of traditional storage infrastructures, improve user experience, shore up security and compliance, and increase overall infrastructure resiliency, while also being ready to face data protection legislation, such as GDPR.

Under the GDPR, and other data privacy regulations, businesses face increasing regulatory responsibilities to secure the personal data they collect from customers and others. For an organisation with substantial data assets, one of the challenges associated with ensuring that PII data is managed appropriately is knowing where that data resides in their systems.

The Enterprise File Fabric’s PII feature helps enterprise customers manage personal information by automatically detecting personal information in documents and alerting the organisation’s information security specialists or other designated users to its presence. The PII Scanning & Detection engine compares this data to a number of predefined and/or custom rules. PII based data is then automatically tagged and discovery based events are triggered.

Discovering PII based data is the first step to mitigating potential data breaches and with the Enterprise File Fabric it is automatic and transparent and it does not require third-party application integrations as many other vendor offerings do.

Once personal information has been discovered the File Fabric can also be used to enforce data protection policies protecting new data before it becomes an issue.