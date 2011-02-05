Western Digital Corporation announced that Huawei has qualified its host-managed shingled magnetic recording (SMR) helium-based HDD

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corporation announced that Huawei has qualified its host-managed shingled magnetic recording (SMR) helium-based HDD, the Ultrastar® Hs14 – the industry’s first 14TB HDD designed for demanding big data applications. An early adopter of Western Digital’s SMR HDDs, Huawei is breaking new ground by optimizing its distributed cloud storage OceanStor® 9000 system for the sequential nature of data capture in video surveillance applications. Seeing the value in enabling significant TCO improvements, Huawei has made considerable investments in the integration of Western Digital’s SMR HelioSeal® HDDs, which deliver unsurpassed density, power efficiency and reliability.

Large data volumes is the typical feature for video archiving, data backing up and more. Huawei’s OceanStor® 9000 makes full use of the Ultrastar Hs14 SMR drive’s capacity and drive characteristics through its ROW (Redirect on write) technology. With the OceanStor 9000 solution based on high-density 14TB SMR hard drives, customers can save up to 40 percent of a room’s floor space, and power consumption can be reduced by more than 40 percent compared to 8TB hard drive solutions commonly used in the industry today.

The Ultrastar Hs14 is the world’s first enterprise-class 14TB HDD. Based on host-managed SMR technology, this 3.5-inch HDD is optimized to deliver the highest capacity at low TCO. It provides unprecedented capacity leadership by harnessing two core complementary technologies – fourth generation HelioSeal technology and second-generation host-managed SMR. These field proven technologies provide the foundation for delivering efficiency, quality and reliable performance required for cloud and hyperscale data center customers.

The Ultrastar Hs14 14TB HDDs are now available.