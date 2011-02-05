Search
Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager Software delivers enhanced power management capabilities for Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Power management company Eaton announced the launch of its Intelligent Power Manager™ (IPM) software version 1.6 in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region. The new version of the software offers full integration with the Nutanix Acropolis hyperconverged infrastructure platform. Through the integration, users of Nutanix Acropolis, including information technology (IT) professionals and data center managers, can now leverage Eaton’s IPM software to provide graceful shutdown of the Nutanix infrastructure, enhancing business continuity and protecting mission critical data during power-related events.

Nutanix Acropolis combines feature-rich software-defined storage with built-in virtualization in a turnkey hyperconverged infrastructure solution. Through integration with Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager software, Acropolis users can now provide remote shutdown capabilities for the Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV) during unforeseen power events without worrying about loss or integrity of data.

In addition to integration with Nutanix Acropolis, the latest version of Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager software features integration with VMware® vSAN hyper-converged infrastructure software as well as the Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization platform. These integrations enable operators in vSAN environments to efficiently and effectively manage their power infrastructure as part of their vSAN deployments or Hyper-V hypervisors.




