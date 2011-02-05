Acceptto Helps Organizations Move Beyond the Password with FIDO2 Certification

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Acceptto, a provider of Continuous Behavioral Authentication, has been certified by the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance for the FIDO2 server protocol. FIDO2 combines the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Authentication specification (WebAuthn) and FIDO Alliance’s corresponding Client-to-Authenticator Protocol (CTAP), to accelerate the industry’s shift away from passwords by allowing common devices to securely and easily authenticate in both mobile and desktop environments. The concurrent integrations announced today by Acceptto reflect the global need to address traditional binary authentication problems and solve the growing issue of password insecurity.

In March 2019, W3C announced that WebAuthn will be the official standard for passwordless login with applications such as Windows 10 and Android platforms, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Apple Safari (preview) web browsers. Additional details can be found here.

Acceptto is the industry’s first solution providing technology to develop an innovative, patented Biobehavioral™ authentication platform that continuously monitors and manages access to cyber resources. The Acceptto solution supports both FIDO UAF 1.0 servers and FIDO 2.0 servers, easily integrates with your iOS app and the Acceptto FIDO server to add secure FIDO authentication via the devices sensors (ex: TouchID, FaceID) or pin code. It provides stronger security, a simpler, easy to use and a frictionless experience of passwordless authentication for legitimate users.