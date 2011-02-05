ATP Launches Industrial-Only SLC-Based E800Pi e.MMC

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

ATP Electronics is launching E800Pi, its first embedded multimedia card (e.MMC) based on native single-level cell (SLC) flash with a very high endurance rating of 60K program/erase (P/E) cycles.

Aside from its superior endurance, the SLC-based E800Pi e.MMC offers strong resistance against high and cross temperatures with its ability to operate in extremely hot or cold settings from -40°C to 85°C (industrial temperature rating). It is designed according to JEDEC e.MMC v4.41 standard with support for enhanced features such as Health Report, Field Firmware Update (FFU) and Fast Boot operation. The S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) feature monitors various parameters of endurance and reliability, indicating activity that is out of the normal range to help predict storage failure for preventive action.

ATP e.MMC employs Advanced Global Wear Leveling to maximize flash life, Page Mode FW architecture technology to improve Random performance, Dynamic Data Refresh and AutoRefresh to sustain data integrity in seldom-accessed and read-only areas, and the Early Retirement technology to prevent data loss from weak blocks. The Sudden Power-Off Recovery (SPOR) firmware backup mechanism ensures reliable operation and protects data during power supply voltage fluctuations and power losses. Verified by ATP-developed power cycling tests and random power-off in write applications, SPOR effectively protects data that has been written to the e.MMC prior to power loss.

Available in capacities from 1 GB to 2 GB, the SLC-based E800Pi e.MMC is ideal for use in boot-up and other high-reliability embedded systems applications.