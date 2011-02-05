Search
StackRox Debuts New Sumo Logic App for Kubernetes Security

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

StackRox announced the availability of the StackRox App for the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform.

The StackRox App for Sumo Logic provides several key metrics such as vulnerabilities, runtime threats, and compliance violations across container and Kubernetes environments through the following dashboards:
- StackRox Overview – offers a snapshot of key metrics about an organization’s overall Kubernetes and container security posture,
- StackRox Image Violations – displays information from StackRox’s image scanning and vulnerability management capabilities and prioritizes security issues in container images based on rich context derived from Kubernetes,
- StackRox Kubernetes Violations – highlights prioritized list of misconfigurations of Kubernetes components based on more than 70 DevOps and Security best practices,
- StackRox Runtime Violations – provides insights into threats and other suspicious activity at runtime based on continuous monitoring of every single container within Kubernetes environments.

The StackRox App for Sumo Logic is available now.




