AIS Fibre teams up with Nokia to launch first in-home meshed Wi-Fi service to customers in Thailand

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

AIS Fibre is teaming up with Nokia to provide residential customers with a new premium service that ensures a seamless Wi-Fi broadband experience reaching every corner of the home. AIS Fibre customers in Thailand will be eligible to receive the Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 duo-pack for a special price which, once installed, quickly establishes a whole-home meshed Wi-Fi network that significantly enhances ultra-broadband coverage and performance.

AIS becomes first service provider globally to commercially launch Nokia’s WiFi solution

Nokia solution provides AIS Fibre customers with meshed Wi-Fi network that delivers ultra-broadband access and Wi-Fi coverage to every corner of the home

AIS fiber customers eligible to receive duo-pack of Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 for a special price as part of residential premium high-speed broadband service package

Nokia solution delivers industry’s first whole home Wi-Fi network that can detect and resolve Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi interferences in real time

Many homes suffer from poor Wi-Fi performance. Speeds and reliability can be impacted by the number of connected devices and by interference from appliances like microwave ovens or Wi-Fi networks from neighbors. In addition, coverage is often inadequate due to dead zones from indoor walls. Solving these issues can be difficult, often requiring several access points to be installed.

The Nokia Wi-Fi solution eliminates these common home networking challenges and provides AIS Fibre customers with a true meshed Wi-Fi experience that is easy to install and delivers the whole-home coverage and performance needed to support ultra-broadband services. Designed to detect 100% of both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi interference sources, the Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 automatically connects devices to the strongest channel to ensure a flawless experience. Additionally, embedded software and analytic functions in the beacons automatically self-heal and optimize the Wi-Fi experience, eliminating the need for customers to manually manage the network to achieve optimal performance.

Once the Nokia beacons are delivered, AIS Fibre customers can get their network up and running in few minutes by simply downloading a mobile app and following the guided setup process. Once the network is up, customers can use the mobile app to see a visual representation including a heat map to easily locate and manage dead zones and identify the right place to add new access points to fill coverage gaps. Customers can also quickly access device lists and management capabilities to create guest networks and specific security settings.