ADVA brings optimized 100G service aggregation to the network edge

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today answered soaring demand for cloud and mobile connectivity with two new edge devices. The new solutions bring 100Gbit/s service aggregation to the edge of data center and metro networks, boosting capacity and flexibility and creating a 5G-ready infrastructure. Firstly, the ADVA FSP 150-XG480Â is a 1.6Tbit/s (800Gbit/s full-duplex) service aggregation device for the rapidly expanding metro edge and helps communication service providers (CSPs) scale their edge networks to accommodate future wholesale, business, mobile fronthaul and backhaul service needs. It’s been specifically designed to support simple, cost-efficient migration from 1 to 10GbE services. The other new technology is the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806, which enables data center operators to aggregate local traffic with a comprehensive set of Layer 2, Layer 3 and tunneling protocols to interconnect through any network. The new products will be available in the first quarter of 2019.

The ADVA FSP 150-XG480 is the definitive aggregation solution for CSPs seeking to expand their metro networks as they tackle phenomenal metro demand and prepare for next-generation connectivity. By mapping 10 and 25GbE into 100Gbit/s aggregated bandwidth, the solution can easily scale to meet the coming requirements of 5G mobile networks. Despite its small footprint, it delivers high-density service aggregation for the most resilient SLA-based Carrier Ethernet services. The ADVA FSP 150-XG480 also supports hardware-based time distribution, enabling ultra-precise frequency and phase synchronization. What’s more, with the ability to deliver a total of 1.6Tbit/s (800Gbit/s full-duplex) switching capacity, it can accommodate the most exacting traffic requirements.

The outstanding flexibility, capacity and operational efficiency of the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 make it ideally suited for high-bandwidth aggregation of data center traffic. It can easily scale and accommodate a huge number of 10 and 100Gbit/s services while keeping cost, space and power consumption to a minimum. For operators looking to manage data traffic into and out of the edge of cloud networks, it offers unrivaled energy efficiency and the smallest available footprint. With its rich set of QoS and multi-layer OAM capabilities, no other technology provides the same benefits in terms of assurance and control. The ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 also offers highly robust architectures, protecting services against network or device failures with multiple resilience mechanisms.