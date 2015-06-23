Zwipe pilots live biometric payment cards

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Biometric technology company Zwipe is proud to announce that it is piloting live Visa biometric payment cards which have been provided by Gemalto and Zwipe’s partner Areeba. The battery-less dual-interface biometric payment cards from Gemalto, featuring Zwipe’s unique technology platform, are part of Areeba’s pilot program, which officially commenced this week with 10 leading banks across the Middle East with the support of Unilux Cards.

Commenting on this development CEO of Zwipe André Løvestam said “several Zwipe employees have used the card for the last two months, making transactions above and below the contactless transaction limits using their unique fingerprints to authenticate and complete payments at the point of sale without needing to enter a PIN, with the cards functioning seamlessly in both contactless and contact mode in many different payment environments across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and the United States.” He adds “we are pleased with what we have seen thus far and are optimistic that the pilots coming online now across the Middle East, and others that we have lined up in other regions, will enable our first mover advantage to translate into commercial success.”

Zwipe is demonstrating live biometric payment cards at Trustech, in Cannes, France alongside its multiple industry partners at the event.