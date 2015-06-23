Signicat digitises in-store signing of credit agreements for Resurs Bank retail partners

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Three in every four in-store credit agreements now signed digitally using electronic IDs

Signicat, a leader in verified digital identity solutions, today announced it has been selected by Resurs Bank to provide instant mobile signing of credit agreements. Resurs Bank is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region with more than 1,000 retail partners, serving more than 35,000 stores.

Customers signing a credit agreement in stores served by Resurs Bank no longer have to sign physical paperwork – instead, they can sign using their eID and create a digital agreement. All paperwork is shared digitally, so in-store purchases of high value items requiring a credit agreement are therefore as fast, secure, and convenient as any online transaction.

The agreement is signed using a combination of Signicat Sign and an approved electronic ID (eID), such as BankID. The customer can easily accept the terms and conditions and sign using their mobile device.

A pilot programme in Sweden was an instant success, with 76% of customers choosing to sign credit agreements using Mobile BankID. The service has now been rolled out to all retailers served by Resurs Bank in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.