ADVA simplifies the network edge with secure zero touch provisioning

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

ADVA announced that its FSP 150 ProNID range of network edge devices now features zero touch provisioning. This automated deployment capability offers a huge boost to communication service providers (CSPs) as it accelerates new service activation while at the same time driving down operational costs. By removing the need for all manual intervention in the provisioning, testing and activation of demarcation equipment, ADVA is dramatically simplifying how CSPs configure the network edge. Zero touch provisioning also avoids the expense and effort caused by human error and significantly improves scalability. What’s more, the technology is fully secure as it utilizes proven cryptographic methods to safely authenticate devices and ensure the integrity of software and configuration data.

Automated device configuration and service provisioning is already supported by Ensemble Connector, ADVA’s high-performance NFVI software solution. Now it’s being applied to a wider portfolio, enabling CSPs to benefit from a consistent approach to automated service activation with edge compute nodes as well as simple service demarcation devices. With this technology, CSPs can go live with new customer sites without sending highly skilled technicians on time-consuming and costly on-site visits. All customers need to do is connect the edge device to the network. It then authenticates itself and establishes a secure connection to a server holding the latest firmware and configuration data. The firmware and software patches are then installed and, in the case of edge compute nodes, the new services are downloaded, instantiated and taken live. The new capabilities are closely aligned with IETF ZTP and Call Home specifications, building on widely accepted NETCONF protocol and YANG device modeling language.