ManageEngine RecoveryManager Plus Adds Windows Server Backup and Restoration Capabilities

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it has enhanced, its Active Directory and virtual environment backup and restoration solution, with the ability to periodically back up Windows servers and restore them. Available immediately, the latest version of RecoveryManager Plus helps administrators withstand any attack on or disaster to their Windows servers with its file, folder and volume-level backup and one-click restoration, providing greater control in managing an organization’s data.

According to the Cybersecurity Ventures 2017 Ransomware Damage Report, ransomware damages are predicted to exceed $11.5 billion by 2019, clearly demonstrating that ransomware is a major threat to organizations. The report estimates that ransomware attacks on businesses will occur every 14 seconds by the end of 2019, so the real question is when an organization is going to be affected by ransomware, not if. Windows servers, which hold a third of the enterprise systems market, are especially prone to ransomware attacks, making backup and recovery solutions a must-have for organizations. Systematic backup procedures and granular restoration methods give organizations a way to retrieve sensitive data after a disaster or a security mishap to maintain business continuity and minimize the financial repercussions of an attack.

Highlights

With backup and restoration support for Windows servers, administrators can use RecoveryManager Plus to:

• Back up entire servers and restore them from scratch.

• Take incremental backups to drastically improve backup duration and reduce storage space.

• Perform file, folder and volume-level backup and restoration of Windows servers.

• Schedule backups to occur during non-business hours to ensure minimal strain on servers.

In addition to the product’s existing capabilities to back up and restore Active Directory objects, virtual machines such as VMware and Hyper-V, and Windows servers, ManageEngine plans to extend backup and restoration features to Linux servers and Office 365 as well.

Pricing and Availability

RecoveryManager Plus is available immediately. Pricing for Windows server backup and restoration starts at $195 a year per Windows server. A fully functional, 30-day trial version is also available.