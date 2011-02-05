Device Authority’s KeyScaler Platform Secures InVMA’s AssetMinder Performance Management Solution for IoT

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority and InVMA, an IoT systems integrator and managed service provider, announced the availability of AssetMinder secured by KeyScaler.

AssetMinder integrated with KeyScaler showcases a market leading microservices platform utilizing PTC’s ThingWorx IoT platform. This offers customers a compelling, secure system solving the fundamental challenges of remote equipment monitoring delivering real customer benefits, including:

• Secure device onboarding

• End-to-end data crypto

• Dynamic session based key generation

• Policy based encryption

• Full PKI/certificate lifecycle management

• ThingWorx AlwaysOn protocol

• Integrity validation

Connecting large machinery and buildings without a strong security posture can leave your infrastructure and/or services open to compromise or malicious attack. Any IoT solution should have security at the heart of its design, considering strong device-centric identity, authentication, integrity and access controls for end-to-end data transfers.

Organisations can now securely connect and manage their assets, using the data for cloud-based analytics to improve the reliability and availability of those assets, minimise cost, and reduce operational risks.

AssetMinder provides a unified view of the asset portfolio, virtually anytime, anywhere, to understand real performance and extend asset life. By using this innovative technology, companies can avoid costly development and simply deploy an off-the shelf, fully configured and pre-tested architecture. AssetMinder secured by KeyScaler is available from April 23rd, 2018.