ADVA achieves MEF 3.0 CE certification

January 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Suitable for deployment in space-restrictive locations and challenging environmental conditions, the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series offers a combination of CE and IP features together with the advanced timing capabilities required for 5G. It comes with standardized SDN interfaces and features a comprehensive set of tools for quick and easy service activation, testing and monitoring. The solution also empowers operators to take advantage of bandwidth slicing and auto-provisioned bandwidth services. MEF 3.0 certification confirms that the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series offers service providers the efficiency, security and agility of network automation.