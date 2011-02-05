Search
ADVA achieves MEF 3.0 CE certification

January 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ADVA announced that its FSP 150-GO102Pro Series receives MEF 3.0 CE certification.

Suitable for deployment in space-restrictive locations and challenging environmental conditions, the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series offers a combination of CE and IP features together with the advanced timing capabilities required for 5G. It comes with standardized SDN interfaces and features a comprehensive set of tools for quick and easy service activation, testing and monitoring. The solution also empowers operators to take advantage of bandwidth slicing and auto-provisioned bandwidth services. MEF 3.0 certification confirms that the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series offers service providers the efficiency, security and agility of network automation.




