Ixia, a Keysight Business, Launches New Software for Advanced, Centralized Management of Visibility Solutions

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ixia, a Keysight Business, has launched a new software solution for robust, centralized management of a wide range of wired, wireless, and/or virtual visibility solutions. The new Ixia Fabric Controller (IFC) Centralized Manager supports network packet brokers, taps, bypass switches, and cloud visibility solutions via a single graphical user interface (GUI).

Today’s increasingly complex network infrastructure features on-premise, cloud and private data center devices faced with increasing traffic volumes and escalating security threats. According to Cisco, annual global IP traffic will reach 4.8 ZB per year by 2022, or 396 Exabytes (EB) per month. Network complexity and threat sophistication increases demand that NetOps and SecOps teams automate low-level tasks and network traffic visibility for threat detection, analysis and response, according to Gartner.

IFC Centralized Manager eases configuration and monitoring of taps, virtual taps, data monitoring switches, and network packet brokers, including third-party devices, through a single pane of glass. IFC Centralized Manager includes:

a dynamic network topology map that shows the “up” or “down” status of supported devices and custom status providing visualization of monitoring resources for improved security, performance, capacity planning and compliance

real-time data acquisition from auto-discovered devices that is archived and presented in rich graphical formats for snapshot viewing and historical trend analysis

an enhanced high availability feature that supports primary and secondary units (in physical, virtual or combination) in sync with one floating IP address, allowing instant take-over when the master fails

automated task execution across devices for comprehensive configuration and fault management to simplify script and policy execution and software upgrades

security and user management features for role-based access, user authentication and external authentication based on global policies