Storage Made Easy enhances multi-cloud DRM capabilities in its new release of the Enterprise File Fabric

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Storage Made Easy® (SME) announce a new version of its Enterprise File Fabric product, adding new features to address business need for secure data management and governance and compliance of multi-cloud data to protect companies from data risks such as data loss and data breaches, at the same time to offer a technology capable of accelerating data movement without losing protection and control.

The File Fabric is a multi-cloud data content management solution that unifies corporate data stored in object storage, on-cloud or on-premises, into a single pane of glass providing a federate goverance and compliance solution for unified corporate data sets whilst promoting end user ease of use through features such as desktop and application integration.

The key features added to File Fabric v1901 enhance its security and usability capabilities:

• Microsoft Office Online Integration: With MS Office online integration, users with an a commercial Office 365 subscription can now open and edit files from many different back-end file stores using Office apps such as Word directly from their web browser. This brings an immense amount of productivity to existing document ecosystems.

• Watermarking of Files for Data Loss Prevention: Watermarking can be enabled for any folder to identify users who attempt to photograph and share sensitive data that has been locked down for web view only. Additionally watermarks can be applied to file shares to further protect non authorised data sharing.

• Accelerate uploads form the Web File Manager: The File Fabric’s M-Stream file transfer acceleration feature has been extended to provide accelerated high speed uploads through the Web File Manager, when certified M-Stream storage endpoints are used.

• Accelerated Transfers With Azure Blob Storage: The File Fabric’s M-Stream file transfer acceleration feature has been extended to include support for Azure’s blob storage, delivering dramatic performance increases for both uploads to Azure and downloads from Azure.

• Updated Mac Application: The File Fabric’s Mac Application has been updated to support the Mojave operating system.