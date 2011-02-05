A10 Networks Announces Ultra-High Capacity Software for SDN and NFV Deployments

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced ultra-high capacity software solutions in both virtual and bare metal versions for high performance application delivery with the industry’s highest level of security. A10’s high-speed 3rd Generation SSL processing with advanced cipher support has now been incorporated into the bare metal solution. The new solutions expand support for A10 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs), Carrier Grade Networking (CGN) and Converged Firewall with SSL Insight (CFW) platforms, and are available.

The nature of the end-user content delivered is also undergoing a paradigm shift. The percentage of this traffic that is encrypted is surpassing 70% with the majority of that (over 80%) based on advanced elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) using Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). IT is forced to support advanced ciphers at high throughput and transaction rates.

These new A10 virtual and Thunder® bare metal solutions are the most effective way to leverage software for app delivery. The multitude of benefits include:

· Augment high capacity hardware with more agile software with faster procurement and deployment cycle, superior scalability, lower cost and easier installation and management.

· Industry leading processing capacity for ADC, CGN and CFW platforms. The vThunder solution supports 100 Gbps of sustained L7 throughput. Thunder Bare Metal solution supports 60 Gbps. Both support 32 Application Delivery Partitions (ADPs) for unprecedented multi-tenancy.

· Thunder Bare Metal solution also supports latest generation of ECC ciphers with the highest SSL transaction rates. Capable of up to an unprecedented 60,000 connections per second on Custom off the Shelf (COTS) servers.

· Full support validation on numerous commercial off-the-shelf servers and interoperable with leading SDN controllers and private cloud orchestration tool suits.

· Central management, orchestration and analytics support from A10 Harmony® Controller.

Highlights of the A10 Networks offerings available on ACOS v4.1.4:

· New 40 and 100 Gbps vThunder for ADC, CGN and CFW and 60 Gbps options on Thunder Bare Metal for ADC and CGN.

· 3rd generation SSL capabilities on Bare Metal including advanced ECC ciphers such as ECDSA (P256/P384/521).