Versusconsulting launches its outsourced DPO offering

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Versusconsulting plays the innovation card lauching its outsourced DPO offering. This offering enables all companies to rely on key resources to ensure compliance with the GDPR which will enter into force on the 25th of may 2018.

In concrete terms, Versusconsulting's clients will benefit from a single contact person, supported by a team of experts who hold two-fold expertise in both information systems security and management of legal aspects. They will carry out their functions on a fully independent basis. Thereby enabling companies to fulfil their obligations when it comes to appointing a DPO and dynamising their approach for achieving compliance with the GDPR. The GDPR requires the appointment of a DPO for companies and organisations which business leads to large scale processing personal data regularly.

Versusconsulting outsourced DPO takes on 4 fundamental missions :

• Providing information and support to the Processing Manager

• Checking application of the GDPR

• GDPR-related advice and documentation

• CNIL (French data protection authority) co-operation and support

By choosing Versusconsulting outsourced DPO, companies will optimize the compliance costs while having a time support related to their need. The DPO can also take action on other parts such as training colleague for instance.

Thibaut Labbé, legal sector manager at Versusconsulting « Apart from the mandatory appointment scenario, having a DPO is always strongly recommended by the various control authorities (CNIL), particularly in order to facilitate any approach for achieving compliance. Our Outsourced DPO offering enables you to engage in a comprehensive approach for ensuring compliance and securing your information systems and to benefit from advice and support based on new data protection concepts.