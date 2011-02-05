MinerEye Introduces AI-Powered Data Tracker™ that Continuously Automates Data Detection, Tracking and Protection to Achieve GDPR Compliance of Information Assets

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

MinerEye is launching a new, AI-powered governance and data protection solution, MinerEye Data TrackerTM that, for the first time, will enable companies to continuously identify, organize, track and protect vast information assets including undermanaged, unstructured and dark data for safe and compliant cloud migration.

MinerEye will be presenting its new Data Tracker solution at the Security SharkTank During RSA 2018 Conference in San Francisco on April 18.

Most data tracking and classification technologies categorize data based on descriptive elements such as file size, type, name and location. MinerEye dives deeply into the basic data form to its essence – to uncover and categorize data groups and have not been pre-specified. Using AI, and a small number of exemplar files, MinerEye learns, detects, and categorizes unspecified types of information. For example, it can detect and group sensitive contracts, customer complaints, log files, corporate videos, or legacy employee information.

MinerEye enables enterprises to immediately save millions in data storage costs, fast-track cloud migration, continuously protect against security breaches and ensure regulatory compliance – especially GDPR.

MinerEye Data Tracker helps companies consolidate internal file server data into OneDrive as part of Office 365 and Azure adoption. These organizations as well as Microsoft have faced major challenges completing hybrid-cloud initiatives. MinerEye’s customers have successfully overcome these challenges by swiftly identifying, classifying, tracking and downsizing the on-premise data before and after it moves to the cloud. MinerEye integrates with Azure Information Protection to automate the propagation of labeling and protection to undermanaged and unstructured data.

MinerEye Data Tracker Features

Fast Track Cloud Migration - MinerEye classifies and mediates the movement of current and legacy data and eliminates redundancies while continually monitoring both cloud and on-premise repositories.

Automated Data Protection - MinerEye tailors automated classification capabilities to current data security controls, ensuring consistent and comprehensive classification of all essential data. MinerEye Data Tracker can easily detect and understand unusual data behavior, indicating activities that could present risk: suspicious or irregular movement, deletion, or modification of specific data.

Data Segregation - MinerEye’s AI continuously maps and alerts on data residency issues and data sharing violations that are prevalent among large data set carriers.

Data Minimization - MinerEye helps companies eliminate excess, obsolete and redundant data that has accumulated over time and takes up valuable data storage. Reducing storage costs results in millions of dollars in savings. MinerEye also limits personal data collection, storage and usage to only relevant locations, keeping volume and management costs lower and safer.

Easy Installation and Maintenance with No Footprint - DataTracker technology is encapsulated in an Open Virtual Machine that scans data repositories remotely using read permissions only. The product is easy to install and maintain while leaving zero footprint on network and storage. A single machine supports up to 120TB of data throughout its lifecycle, and can be distributed and configured to match the company’s network storage and security systems architecture and data flows.