3DS OUTSCALE, the first Cloud infrastructure provider to obtain the ANSSI Security Label for SecNumCloud certification

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

3DS OUTSCALE, the Cloud subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announced that it had obtained the ANSSI Security Label for SecNumCloud certification of all its Public Sector Cloud offerings: this is a first for a provider of Cloud infrastructure services (IaaS). Obtaining this Security Label reflects the highest level of commitment and adherence to security regulations.

THE CLOUD CHAMPION REINFORCES ITS DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY

Established in 2010, 3DS OUTSCALE has developed its own Cloud technology and aims to foster innovation through an industrial, automated and secure Cloud. Committed to supporting public and private companies as they develop their Cloud strategies, this pioneering firm offers end-to-end governance of security and digital sovereignty.

THE HIGHEST ANSSI SECURITY STANDARD FOR THE PUBLIC AND PARAPUBLIC SECTORS AND ISVs

3DS OUTSCALE has created the Public Sector Cloud: a range of Cloud services supplying ready-to-use resources that meet the specific needs of public and parapublic actors, as well as ‘Vital Operators’, in terms of security, confidentiality and digital sovereignty.

A CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE READY TO SUPPORT SAAS SOFTWARE COMPANIES AS THEY MOVE TOWARDS SECNUMCLOUD QUALIFICATION

Software-as-a-Service vendors can now qualify all their applications by using the 3DS OUTSCALE Cloud infrastructure, which already has the SecNumCloud label and which is currently the most advanced Cloud infrastructure in France and Europe.

THE AGE OF HYPER-CONFIDENCE WITH A CLOUD THAT OFFERS A COMPLETE RANGE OF SECURITY CERTIFICATIONS

The 3DS OUTSCALE Public Sector Cloud is already certified ISO 27001:2013, a certification that relates to information security checks based on ISO/IEC 27017, and which deals with security-related aspects of the Cloud. It is also certified ISO 27018, which relates to the protection of identifiable personal information -IPI- in the cloud. In addition, 3DS OUTSCALE has Health Data Hosting (HDH) certification provided by ASIP Santé (the French e-health authority).

‘Cloud computing provides a great deal of agility and fosters innovation in all sectors. In the context of cybersecurity, the Security Label granted by ANSSI are signs of confidence in the Cloud in France and Europe. We are proud that all our Cloud services dedicated to the public sector and Vital Operators have been granted the SecNumCloud Label. This Security Label represents the highest level of requirements. Providing a trustworthy Cloud audited and certified by trusted third parties is part of our DNA. Together with the other certifications we hold, SecNumCloud ensures that parapublic and public organisations can operate in a Cloud environment that is respectful of personal data while offering the highest possible level of security,’ says Laurent Seror, CEO of 3DS OUTSCALE.